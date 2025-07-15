Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: A look at Rachel’s game

We know that at this point in Big Brother 27, there are a number of headlines and subjects of conversation to think about. For now, why not take a larger look at one Rachel Reilly? She has an inherent advantage at this point in that she is a returning player, and she is also safe for the week thanks to the Have-Not twist from the second episode.

So how is she working to position herself at this point? Let’s just say that at least for now, it has a lot to do with making sure that she can take on an active role as a big sister or a coach to a lot of people.

Take, for example, Keanu, a man who spent the majority of the day making a ton of alliances and getting incredibly messy. He also had a beef with Jimmy that was squashed and in a way, he was super-fortunate to not be nominated at the Veto Ceremony. (After Ashley saved herself, Vince chose to nominate Kelley instead, who basically volunteered.)

It was tonight Rachel told Keanu that Vince was thinking about nominating him — he was aware there was some smoke around him already, but the conversation may have served as a wake-up call on some measure. Rachel does have a vested interest in trying to keep him in the game, mostly due to the fact that he is a huge shield for her. She encouraged him to slow down, stop trying to gossip, and to be there since she wanted a personal trainer in the game.

The funny thing is that in the process of doing all this, she also actively worked to pit Keanu against Zae, claiming that he was working to get him on the block. She’s making herself into seemingly a good ally for a lot of people — she has also tried to show she has value to Amy and Ashley, and remember that Morgan was interested in keeping her in the premiere.

