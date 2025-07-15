Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who is the target now? (day 7)

As we dive a little bit more into this evening within the Big Brother 27 house, this does feel like the right time to discuss targets. In particular, who should you be the most worried about leaving?

Well, at the Veto Ceremony earlier today, almost everything went more or less according to plan. We ended up seeing Ashley take herself off the block and Vince choose to nominate Kelley — all a part of his plan. He knows there’s a chance that she goes and yet, he does feel confident that she’s going to be okay. Not only that, she’s even talked about throwing the BB Blockbuster to ensure that either Amy or Zae goes. This is something that Vince encouraged her not to do, but still the idea itself is insane.

Tonight, Vince did continue his crusade to try and get out Amy, mostly because he sees it now as a way to whittle Rachel’s status in the game. If you can’t get rid of her, is there a chance that you can take out a close ally? This seems to be a plan, but there is no real evidence it will work.

After all, the biggest thing that we are reminded of tonight is the simple fact that Kelley’s social game is close to garbage. This is someone who doesn’t seem that concerned (publicly) with staying in the house, and is moving now with a general feeling of overconfidence. Vince is getting nervous that he could look really foolish after all of this happens … and he could, depending on where things go down. Kelley is campaigning tonight to Zach, giving a similar argument that existed in the chat with Vince and Zae. (Zach, for the record, will be happy to get rid of Amy since oddly, she reminds him of Angela.)

