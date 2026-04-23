The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Will baby Jane Doe return?

We absolutely understand anyone out there who could have some questions about The Pitt season 3 one week removed from the season 2 finale. How can you not? There are still so many questions about the futures of many characters, and it begins with Dr. Robby.

Coming out of the ending of season 2, we know there was a big question asked regarding him and baby Jane Doe. Is he actually going to adopt the child? It makes a measure of sense given that they both have abandonment issues but at the same time, we also know that Noah Wyle’s character needs to work on himself. If he views this baby as some magical cure for what ails him, odds are this is going to cause more problems than it does offer solutions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview on the Today Show, Wyle indicated that if nothing else, we are 100% going to hear more about the baby moving forward:

“It has been told to us that a baby is not a life preserver. You should throw a drowning man a baby and hope everything will work out … We will touch on baby Jane Doe on Season 3, but whether or not that’s a match made in heaven is yet to be determined.”

Ultimately, the third season is taking place months after the events of season 2 so odds are, the baby will be in some sort of system if she has not been adopted at that point. It has been confirmed, meanwhile, that Robby did go on his sabbatical. Is it possible that he thought about Jane Doe while he was gone? Sure, but that does not mean adoption is imminent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt now, including other insight on what is ahead for Whittaker

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Pitt season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







