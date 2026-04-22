The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Is trouble ahead for Whittaker?

In a matter of months, we imagine that filming for The Pitt season 3 is going to be kicking off — and isn’t it nice to imagine another quick turnaround?

One of the things that we are happy to know about this show is that relationships evolve every time we see these characters, a function in part of the time jump that exists between seasons. Take, for example, what we saw with Gerran Howell’s character of Whitaker in season 2. He was more focused and competent in his job, and also showed himself to be an heir apparent to Robby in some ways — but also different in others.

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If there is a major fear for this character, it is the simple fact that he routinely takes on burdens for other people, whether it be Santos, Robby, or even the former patient who he is now helping at their farm. He spends so much time giving to other people, does that mean that he is going to be running on empty soon when it comes to himself?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what Howell had to say on season 2, but also problems that could be coming his way:

… It’s all kind of cumulative for Whitaker. On the surface, it looks like he’s having the best shift compared to a lot of people. He’s kind of blissfully unaware of a lot of the things that are going on on the surface. But he’s taking on a lot of people’s problems, along with his own. I’m wondering if that is potentially a downfall for him. If he finds his ability to lean on other people — because right now he’s not showing anything — but I think he’s taking on a lot from everyone.

Of course, much of this is speculation on Howell’s part when it comes to his character — the writers are still in the process of coming up with season 3 stories.

Related – See more discussion on The Pitt season 3, including premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Whitaker moving into The Pitt season 3?

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