Big Brother 27 spoilers: Week One nominations

There was a lot of ground to cover in Big Brother 27, but a lot of the game really came down to the nominations at the end.

So, who were the first people put on the block this season? Vince was Head of Household, and that meant he had to figure out who to throw on the block. Rachel was safe because of her late arrival, and she was joined by Will, Zach, and then Ava thanks to the Have-Not selection.

The first clue that we had a little bit of drama ahead of the nomination ceremony was Shower-gate, where Ashley spent almost two hours in the HoH shower. This isn’t the reason to get rid of someone, but it does put an easy target on you, no?

Speaking of targets, Kelley was actually fine with being put up by Vince, thinking it would hide their close alliance. Ashley became a topic of conversation, and Zae did not want to go up on the block. Vince was seemingly convinced that Ashley did need to go on the block, and that Amy may need to be up alongside her. The two were friends!

In the end, Vince did nominate Ashley, Amy, and then also Zae rather than Kelley. Ashley feels like the easy consensus target, and it is good for Vince to try and just be low-key as a Head of Household right now.

One other wrinkle to the season

Well, it is worth noting that Zach can actually buy himself off the block by giving his $10,000 to the HoH. They then have to name a new nominee. Mostly, we do not like this because the other players do not know that he can do it.

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode overall?

