Shrinking season 4 spoilers: Jason Segel’s expectations

We are really lucky to know already that a Shrinking season 4 is coming to Apple TV, even if there are still a number of questions. What’s one of the biggest? To us, it may be as simple as to what the actual story is going to be about.

For most of the season 3, we know that with Jimmy (Jason Segel), the real question was if he was going to be able to start moving forward. He had some time in order to properly mourn Tia the right way, and he also needed to figure out if there was a way to stand on his own two feet. While everything in lie is a process and few thing are immediate, we do think he is paving a way to make some of this happen.

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Even if Jimmy is happier, that hardly means that the damage is done! Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, here is some of what Segel himself hd to say on the subject:

I think an equally interesting and complicated and fun area is someone deciding they’re ready to be happy. Because God knows it’s one thing in your house alone in front of the mirror [to say], “Now I’m gonna be happy.” And then you go out and in practice, it’s its own set of complications, right? And so, I’m actually really excited about that idea of someone saying, “OK, I’m ready to take it for a spin.” And then seeing that’s its own thing.

The comedy is absolutely still going to be there, so there is no real reason to be concerned about that. For us personally, the biggest question here is just how the show could function with Alice and Paul on the East Coast. Will they eventually find a way to come back?

Related – Be sure to see more news on Shrinking, including when season 4 could premiere

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Jimmy on Shrinking season 4?

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