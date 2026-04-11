Shrinking season 4 premiere date: The best-case scenario

A few days have now transpired since the end of Shrinking season 3 over at Apple TV — so why not go ahead and look ahead?

One thing that we are very-much grateful for at this point is simply the fact that we heard about a season 4 renewal prior to the finale airing. It took a lot of the concern out of the picture, and it also produced some relief knowing that we are not at the end of the road and we were not watching a series finale days ago. Of course, there are still questions surrounding what the next part of the show will look like, largely due to the fact that Paul and Alice both are on the completely opposite side of the country. It does feel like there is a major time jump coming, meaning that a lot of things regarding the story could be very-much different.

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Let’s now get to the primary question at the heart of the story here — or, to be more specific, the part here that really matters. When are we going to be seeing Shrinking back? There is no specific news out there about filming as of yet, and that timeline will be the most important to figuring things out. We do recognize that the creative team is currently planning the next chapter and if you are Apple TV< we tend to think that you would want a winter / early spring 2027 launch. That is what we consider to be the best-case scenario here.

As for whether or not season 4 will now be the end

Based on comments we’ve heard from showrunner Bill Lawrence and others, it does not appear so. However, we never think of anything as certain until Apple TV makes the news public.

Related – Get more news regarding Shrinking, including other chatter on Harrison Ford’s return

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Shrinking season 4 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

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