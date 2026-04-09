Shrinking season 4: Harrison Ford on return as Paul

There is not too much known at present regarding Shrinking season 4 over at Apple TV, save for the fact that 1) it will be a brand-new story and 2) all of the main cast from the first three seasons will be back. This includes Paul, played by Harrison Ford.

Have we wondered how the show is going to make that happen? Absolutely, especially when you consider how at the end of season 3, the guy was moving to the other side of the country. Yet, it can’t be a coincidence that it is not too far from where Alice is going to college … right? In some way, that could be an entry point to whatever the next chapter of the story could be.

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As for why Ford is still eager to keep coming back and playing this character, it turns out there is a rather simple answer — it is work he enjoys. He explained as much to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I find it really fulfilling doing what I do, and I enjoy it as much as I ever, ever could possibly have imagined. Now I’m doing something I never thought that I would be doing: a television show now in its fourth season, a comedy, playing a shrink? Come on!… There are a few things that really make it fun. You work faster, and that’s fun for me — I like getting there, getting the work done, and going home. I love the challenge. I love the danger, if you will, of the work that I’m able to do. And I like the company.”

We know that Shrinking could now end up going until a season 5 or 6 before it concludes and from where we sit, we’re eager to keep watching however long the people involved want to keep making it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now including some season 4 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Harrison Ford moving into Shrinking season 4?

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