Survivor 50 episode 8 sneak peek: Is Ozzy plotting Coach’s demise?

We know heading into Survivor 50 episode 8 that we could be seeing one of the bigger twists we’ve ever had an opportunity to see. However, what is some of the scheming going to be like in advance of it? For now, that is something that we are more than happy to talk about further!

Also, it is worth going ahead and stating the following as well: Ozzy continues to be the most-improved player this season by far. He has bonded up with people like Cirie and Rizo who are game-savvy in their own way, but he’s also making sure to position himself with the right people at the right time. In this particular case, that means Tiffany.

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If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview from the upcoming Survivor 50 that features Ozzy indicating to her that he was one of the votes to send her out — but he knew she was not the person who would be leaving. This is a risky thing to do but in a way, she respected it. He was honest, upfront, and indicated that he wanted to work with her. He also recognized what she wanted more than anything else, and that is to get Coach out of the game.

Is that going to happen immediately? That’s not a guarantee by any means. He seems to think that the better move for now is to pick off players in the middle like a Christian or Aubry, who could easily just find a way to coast to the endgame if the two sides battle each other. It is possible that the twist changes things but for now, Aubry is certainly vulnerable — she did just burn her hidden immunity idol! We recognize that Christian and Devens did their whole fake idol plan earlier this season, but that has not turned into much after the fact.

Related – Get even more news right now regarding Survivor 50 and what more could be coming

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Survivor 50 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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