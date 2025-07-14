Big Brother 27 spoilers: The accomplice revealed!

We had hoped entering Big Brother 27 tonight that we were going to have a chance to learn some great stuff — including the Accomplice’s identity.

It was not until the end of the premiere that we even learned that this person existed, and we are talking here about a player who had to pull off a secret operation to stay in the game. If they failed and everyone guessed who they were, it meant they’d be gone right away. The one thing that we felt was aiding them was pretty darn simple: Nobody knew to expect something like this in the game! It gave the Accomplice the power of the great unknown.

In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode 2, the truth was finally revealed! We actually saw a lot of different suspects presented by a number of other players. Yet, Rylie and Zae were the only two who received a number of votes. The identity of the Accomplice did remain a secret for the players in the game, and the Mastermind remains a part of the game.

So, who was the accomplice?

It was Amy! There were some people online who managed to figure this out over the past few days … but even still, we knew that there were a lot of other theories out there, as well. It does makes sense that it was someone who was a woman, and also someone who entered the house early. We don’t know why everyone did not think of that.

Lauren is actually the person who we were the most impressed with through this, mostly because she figured out that it was likely a woman … mostly due to the fact that there are more women than men in the house.

What did you think about the Accomplice twist on Big Brother 27, let alone the reveal?

