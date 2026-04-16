The Testaments season 1 finale: How could it set up season 2?

We know that through a good percentage of The Testaments season 1 over on Hulu, you are going to see what can be best described as a coming-of-age story. This is where Agnes / Hannah is going to understand more of what the world works. We already know that things are terrible for the character, especially with what happened at the end of episode 4.

By virtue of all of this, are we about to see Chase Infiniti’s character start to fight back? Let’s just say that it is possible, and the end of this season will almost certainly set the stage for more.

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Speaking on just about all of this now in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Bruce Miller had to say:

Season one is about an awakening. Your romantic awakening, your sexual awakening, the way your body awakens when you’re 14 or 15. And the way your mind opens up to justice. That’s what the season is about — their awakening to where they are and the world they’re in. By the end of the season, those realities are laid bare even more. By the end, you want them to really understand where they are and what their future holds. At some point, she’s going to find out more about her past, so then season two will be about: Who am I? I’m awake, but who’s awake? Who am I?

Ultimately, one of the things that Agnes will have to figure out moving forward is who she can trust. We do not want to see her suffer in silence, and we do hope that someone like Becka or Daisy will be there for her — though with Becka, it may be difficult due to who her father is following episode 4.

Related – Get some more news now on The Testaments and what lies ahead next week

What do you most want to see moving into the end of The Testaments season 1?

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