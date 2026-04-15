The Testaments season 1 episode 4: How will Agnes recover?

Because The Testaments is a show set in Gilead, it felt clear from the start of season 1 episode 4 that something terrible would happen. Unfortunately, it did — and we are left to wonder if Agnes will ever be the same.

Close to the end of the story this week, we ended up seeing Agnes fall victim to a horrific assault at the hands of the dentist (and Becka’s father) while she was undergoing a procedure. She detected the full scope of the traumatic act when she examined her outfit after the fact. She clearly had a sense of his predatory ways when she first saw him in the first three episodes, but the whole situation serves as a reminder that in this world, it is very hard to find any opportunity to get a way out — or a person to talk to.

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Ultimately, this is the position that Agnes now finds herself in. She is in an unspeakable position knowing that something has happened to her. However, it is hard to find someone to turn to who she can trust. Would it be one of the Marthas? Becka herself? Daisy? There are pros and cons to opening up to all of them, but the cruel reality is that Agnes has been brought up in a world of repression, where she and so many others are forced to swallow most of their trauma and what they have gone through.

In the end, close to the end of episode 4 we had a perfect reminder of that, mostly through the lens of Agnes indicating that she does have some memory of her past — but there are certain things that you are just not meant to discuss in this world. This means that the times we saw her during The Handmaid’s Tale are not completely within the rear-view mirror.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments now, including more on season 1 episode 5

What did you think about the overall events of The Testaments season 1 episode 4?

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