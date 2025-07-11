Big Brother 27 finale date, season length revealed

Even though the live feeds have not officially started up for Big Brother 27 on CBS, we are still grateful to have a little more news on the finale.

So what can we say here in particular? Well, per the folks at the network, the latest season of the reality competition show is going to come to a close on Sunday, September 28 at 8:30. Or, we should note that this is somewhat of an approximation. We are talking here about a show that is airing after the NFL and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there is a certain amount of flexibility that we all need to have here in advance.

So with the finale for this season being on September 28, that means that the season overall is poised to run for 83 days. That is a good bit less than last season but at the same time, we honestly don’t think that it is really that big of a deal. The shorter season is hopefully going to mean that we are going to see less of a whimper at the end of the game, where it does feel at times like things are stretched out to the end of time.

Given that we may have as many as 17 houseguests in the game now depending on what happens with the big Accomplice twist, that does mean that we could be in a situation here where there will need to be multiple double evictions over the course of the season. We’re sure that there are some fans who won’t mind that, given that they are often one of the more exciting times of the season. (We just hope that everyone is ready to play and play hard.)

