Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who won the first HoH?

The Big Brother 27 premiere has come and gone, and of course there was an opportunity for a lot of various twists and turns throughout.

The first thing that we really should say here is that there were competitions upon competitions right away. Zach won the first and won $10,000. Meanwhile, at the same time Jimmy won the second and was met with some pretty tough decisions. He had to choose four people to actively play in the first Head of Household Competition. A lot of people didn’t want to take part. He chose to do so, and he also added to the mix Adrian, Ashley, and Vince. (Ashley still did not want to actually win it.)

So where did we go from here? Well, straight into yet another HoH. Vince really wanted to win it, since it was useful for him to stay safe for the first go-around. He fought hard to win this and seemed to come up with a good system. While Adrian was close behind him, he ended up being the first Head of Household of the season. Jimmy was pretty confident that this would be the right move for him at the end of the day.

Finally, we do come back to the main event: Rachel Reilly is the confirmed Mystery Houseguest. It may not be a surprise to anyone who followed along the clues on social media but even still, we are beyond excited. Of course, her entrance was every bit as bonkers as you would have expected, with her saying an iconic line while also noting that she is going to show some of the newbies how to play the game.

