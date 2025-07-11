Big Brother 27: When do live feeds begin?

Given that tonight marks the Big Brother 27 premiere on CBS, it only makes sense that we have a conversation about the live feeds.

After all, let’s remember that there have been seasons where the feeds started immediately; also, there were others where they kicked off shortly after. This is where the bad news comes into play, as we could be waiting for a little while longer to see them start this time.

Based on everything that CBS has said as of this writing, the plan is for the live feeds to kick off this season starting at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, following the West Coast airing of the show. This clearly signals that they have a two-part premiere plan and putting them early would ruin that.

Of course, here is where the crummy thing comes into play — this also means that there are five days’ worth of content in the game that we are not going to have a chance to see, and you better believe that this stinks. We’ll have to catch up mightily as we learn about what happened over the days that we missed. We also just hope that there are no real major outages, something that does anger a lot of Paramount+ subscribers who pay to watch the feeds on there.

By the time feeds are back…

Let’s just say that there is a good chance that the first Head of Household Competition will have been played! Not only that, but there is a good chance that the Veto will be over and done with. We could be coming in before the Veto Ceremony just that idea alone is enough to make us excited.

