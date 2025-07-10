Big Brother 27 premiere spoilers: A final mystery houseguest clue

It has been an incredibly long wait but tonight, the Big Brother 27 premiere is going to be here. Are you ready for what that means?

Well, one of the obvious things that we are expecting to see within the premiere is quite simple: All of the new houseguests, plus the place that they are going to be calling home over the course of the next few months. We will hear more about the twists, including the return of the AI Arena a.k.a. the BB Blockbuster.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it feels like high time that we have another discussion here about the mystery houseguest! This has been the think most actively discussed leading into the season and if you head over to Men’s Journal now, you can see one more tease for what’s ahead. Basically, it is a sole high heel out on the stage. It feels like someone glamorous, no? That is where we get back to the video thumbnail above with Rachel Reilly.

Sure, we should go ahead and note here that nothing about Rachel’s participation in the season at this point is 100% confirmed. However, almost all of the evidence points to the season 13 champ being back. She’s a two-time player and honestly a legend, which puts all the other players in a weird position. She is a threat who should be taken out almost immediately but at the same time, she could also be a shield for some players to hide behind. Whether or not they do that remains to be seen, and it could also depend heavily on how starstruck some of these players are to see her in the game.

What are you the most eager to see moving into the Big Brother 27 premiere when it airs?

Do you think we are 100% seeing Rachel? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

