Big Brother 27 cast reveal: Meet the sixteen new houseguests!

Today, after a great deal of waiting, we finally have the Big Brother 27 cast thanks to CBS — or at least the vast majority of them. Remember, that mystery houseguest is still out there!

What we do have today are the 16 contestants who are going to be a part of this season, and they include people from all different backgrounds and professions. There are people in here with rich backgrounds studying the game, and then also who may be a little more recent. We also have a good mix of jobs, whether it be an “aura painter,” a college sports podcaster, or someone with no actual job at all.

Below are all the basic details worth noting about the players. Meanwhile, photos and more can be found in the video above!

Name: Adrian Rocha

Age: 23

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Carpenter

Name: Amy Bingham

Age: 43

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Ashley Hollis

Age: 25

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Ava Pearl

Age: 24

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Aura painter

Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams

Age: 50

Hometown: Wallace, S.C.

Current City: Charlotte, N.C.

Occupation: College sports podcaster

Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Age: 23

Hometown: Paducah, Ky.

Current City: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Salesperson

Name: Jimmy Heagerty

Age: 25

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: AI consultant

Name: Katherine Woodman

Age: 23

Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.

Current City: Columbia, S.C.

Occupation: Fine dining server

Name: Keanu Soto

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current City: McKinney, Texas

Occupation: Dungeon master

Name: Kelley Jorgensen

Age: 29

Hometown: Burbank, S.D.

Occupation: Web designer

Name: Lauren Domingue

Age: 22

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

Occupation: Bridal consultant

Name: Mickey Lee

Age: 35

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Event curator

Name: Morgan Pope

Age: 33

Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Gamer

Name: Rylie Jeffries

Age: 27

Hometown: Luther, Okla.

Occupation: Professional bull rider

Name: Vince Panaro

Age: 34

Hometown: West Hills, Calif.

Occupation: Unemployed

Name: Zach Cornell

Age: 27

Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.

Occupation: Marketing manager

Remember this…

The premiere is on Thursday night, and you better believe there is a lot more coverage leading leading up to it.

Who are you the most excited to see at this point on Big Brother 27?

