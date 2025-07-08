Big Brother 27 cast reveal: Meet the sixteen new houseguests!
Today, after a great deal of waiting, we finally have the Big Brother 27 cast thanks to CBS — or at least the vast majority of them. Remember, that mystery houseguest is still out there!
What we do have today are the 16 contestants who are going to be a part of this season, and they include people from all different backgrounds and professions. There are people in here with rich backgrounds studying the game, and then also who may be a little more recent. We also have a good mix of jobs, whether it be an “aura painter,” a college sports podcaster, or someone with no actual job at all.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother 27 live-feed updates all season!
Below are all the basic details worth noting about the players. Meanwhile, photos and more can be found in the video above!
Name: Adrian Rocha
Age: 23
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Carpenter
Name: Amy Bingham
Age: 43
Hometown: Stockton, Calif.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Name: Ashley Hollis
Age: 25
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Ava Pearl
Age: 24
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Aura painter
Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams
Age: 50
Hometown: Wallace, S.C.
Current City: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: College sports podcaster
Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich
Age: 23
Hometown: Paducah, Ky.
Current City: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Salesperson
Name: Jimmy Heagerty
Age: 25
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: AI consultant
Name: Katherine Woodman
Age: 23
Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.
Current City: Columbia, S.C.
Occupation: Fine dining server
Name: Keanu Soto
Age: 33
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current City: McKinney, Texas
Occupation: Dungeon master
Name: Kelley Jorgensen
Age: 29
Hometown: Burbank, S.D.
Occupation: Web designer
Name: Lauren Domingue
Age: 22
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
Occupation: Bridal consultant
Name: Mickey Lee
Age: 35
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Event curator
Name: Morgan Pope
Age: 33
Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Gamer
Name: Rylie Jeffries
Age: 27
Hometown: Luther, Okla.
Occupation: Professional bull rider
Name: Vince Panaro
Age: 34
Hometown: West Hills, Calif.
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Zach Cornell
Age: 27
Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.
Occupation: Marketing manager
Remember this…
The premiere is on Thursday night, and you better believe there is a lot more coverage leading leading up to it.
Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now when it comes to Big Brother
Who are you the most excited to see at this point on Big Brother 27?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.