Big Brother 27 mystery houseguest: Is the map a clue?

The premiere of Big Brother 27 is coming to CBS in just a few days and beyond that, a cast reveal feels imminent. Are we about to learn the identities of everyone taking part?

Well, for the time being let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated. We do think personally that we could learning a little more about some of the newbie players in the almost-immediate future, but that does not resolve the question of the secret houseguest. This is someone who producers are clearly incentivized to keep under wraps for as long as they possibly can, potentially even until the premiere.

One more thing that we can say right now is that the show’s social-media team is either doing a great job at giving us hints we can’t figure out, or they are just trolling for the heck of it.

If you head over to the Big Brother Instagram now, you can see what we’re talking about courtesy of a gigantic map of the world. Are they showing off decor here, or is this some sort of actual clue for who could be appearing?

Well, if it is the latter, the easy takeaway is that we could be seeing a houseguest who was on The Amazing Race in the past. Just from the vantage point of relatively big names, there are a number of contenders. Rob & Amber have done it, as did Jessica & Cody, Derek X & Claire, and even Ethan & Jenna. Season 31 of the reality show actually featured a lot of people from the greater CBS reality-TV universe, including icons like Janelle & Britney and Rachel & Elissa. Of the group right now, we would argue that Rupert would make a ton of sense but if not him, how about Victor? Nicole Franzel could be back, but is there any more story to tell with her?

Who do you want to see on Big Brother 27 moving forward?

Have any secret houseguest predictions? Share now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

