We know that when it comes to Big Brother 27, there is one question that we all want to know: When is the cast going to be revealed?

Well, thanks to a new post on the show’s official Instagram, it appears as though we know when the series is going to name all of the houseguests — and it is soon! The account writes in the account “crow tearooms travel,” which is actually an anagram for “cast reveal tomorrow.” It’s a clever way to keep everyone engaged, but also a reminder that they really do not have that much to wait before sharing this. The show premieres on Thursday!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother 27 live-feed updates all season!

Now, how many of the houseguests are we going to have a chance to meet here? Think along the lines of 16, since that is how many new players have been already confirmed. We are still well-aware of the fact that there main be a returning, “mystery” houseguest added to the mix, but don’t be surprised if that is a secret that they keep until premiere night. This is an added carrot to convince people to watch, not that we really thought that there would be much of a problem in regards to that in the first place.

Remember that this year, the contestants are going to be playing in a house that is themed all around murder mystery. We tend to imagine that either the AI Arena twist or something close to it will be a big part of the show and beyond just that, some other wrinkles will be introduced as well. Last summer proved to be a pretty successful one for Big Brother, whether it be giving us drama or memorable players. The goal here has to be finding a way to live up to that.

Related – Who could the secret houseguest be?

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the Big Brother 27 cast reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







