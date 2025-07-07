Big Brother 27 spoilers: Study the study

Like so many of you out there right now, we are eagerly awaiting the Big Brother 27 cast reveal — and very much hoping it is coming up soon.

So while we wait for that, why not share a few more goodies behind the scenes? The series’ official Instagram has shared a new image that is all about the carefully-designed study for the house this season. Also, they’ve created the ever-so-fitting caption of “meet me in the study.”

What’s going on with this? If you have seen some of the other teases out there, we recognize how easy it is to simply state that this is another clue for the secret houseguest. We’ve heard a ton of names thrown out already, whether it be Vanessa Rousso, Cameron Hardin, or Rachel Reilly (who has already said she is not a part of the season). Yet, with this one it almost feels like the show is just trying to reference Clue on some level and this really is not that deep.

The most important thing for now is just that Big Brother 27 keeps people talking between now and the premiere on Thursday. It is also all the more essential when we are waiting for the cast reveal. Once that comes out, we really are in a situation where all bets are off and just about everyone has something to eagerly chat about for a little while. We tend to think that the show doesn’t give us enough time to talk about the players now but at the same time, we understand not wanting to hand out names too early. You want to give yourself flexibility later, right?

