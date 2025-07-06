Big Brother 27 spoilers: A new secret houseguest tease?

We know that there is a multitude of various Big Brother 27 content to be excited about heading into the premiere, but why not discuss the secret houseguest further? This is something that we’re still eager to learn more about, especially since there are a hundred or so different rumors floating around already.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say: We are looking here at someone who is somewhat polarizing per host Julie Chen Moonves, and she was also somewhat surprised that they were available as well. These are at least two of the main things we are taking into consideration, and that’s without mentioning some cryptic clues that are being shared on social media.

Earlier today, we posted something from the series’ official account hinting that they could be tied to the beach, which may be a clue to either Survivor or to Rachel Reilly, known for her iconic phrase of “floaters, grab a life vest.” Now, we have another that shows a wooden hat (sort of a top hat / derby hat combo), and then a partially concealed nine of hearts. Now, what does this mean?

We recognize that a big chunk of the fandom already is throwing up flares that we could be seeing Vanessa Rousso, given her poker acumen; yet, doesn’t that feel a little too obvious at this point? This clue could also be a sign that the cast reveal is coming on July 9 — two of the hearts are obscured by the hat, and that means we are seeing 7/9 of them. That feels more likely than this being a direct tie to an individual player — but who knows?

The one thing we’re at least starting to feel more confident in is the fact that this is actually going to be a proper 17th houseguest, and not so much a gimmick like Ainsley.

