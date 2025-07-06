Big Brother 27 spoilers: A new returning houseguest tease?

The premiere of Big Brother 27 on CBS is coming in just a handful of days and yet, there are many things we still do not know. Where do we start?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that the returning houseguest twist has to be at the top of our most-wanted list, and why wouldn’t it be? There are a lot of possibilities for it, whether it be someone from a past season or a number of other reality shows. We have certainly seen a lot of names discussed by the larger fandom, whether it be the likes of Angela Murray, Rachel Reilly, or even someone like Johnny Bananas from The Challenge.

Now, we have a new tease from the show’s official Instagram, one that carries with it the caption of “life’s a beach.” There are two ways in which to look at this — we could be looking at a reference to “floaters, grab a life vest,” which is Rachel’s famous Big Brother 12 comment. Meanwhile, you could also argue that this is going to be a former Survivor player … but who? The show is almost certainly not plucking someone from season 50, mostly due to the fact that they just wrapped filming and CBS couldn’t risk a spoiler coming out on the live feeds.

If there is one thing that we could go ahead and say here, it is to not trust a lot of what former houseguests are saying online. Anyone could be posting for them — we want them to do an old-school thing where you watch someone hold up a picture of today’s newspaper. Heck, the show itself may be giving friends / family members of the houseguest advice as to how to keep it secret — on paper, almost anything feels possible.

