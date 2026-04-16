The Copenhagen Test canceled; no season 2 coming

For those who were hoping to see more The Copenhagen Test season 2 happening at Peacock down the road, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, the streaming service has opted not to push forward with the Simu Liu – Melissa Barrera spy drama. It did feel like there was a chance it could have come back for more, but we do think its release window turned out to be a hard spot in order to launch the show — it also did not generate a lot of mainstream attention.

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If you had not heard too much about The Copenhagen Test prior to today, here was how it was described:

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

In general, we are mostly just bummed by the show ending here because spy dramas have routinely been major successes for streaming services over the years, whether it be a Slow Horses or many others. Liu also has major action-hero vibes due to his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What we have to hope for here when the dust settles is that everyone involved does get an opportunity to appear in some other projects sooner rather than later. We do think that they will be in demand all across the board. (As for whether or not the show could land somewhere else, anything is possible … but it does still feel unlikely.)

What do you think about The Copenhagen Test being canceled at Peacock?

Do you still wish that a season 2 finds a way to land somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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