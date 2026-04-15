Imperfect Women season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

There are a handful of different things to say here leading into Imperfect Women season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV, but where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that sooner rather than later, we could be at the end of things. There are only two episodes remaining and in that sense, we are not going to be stuck waiting to get answers. Will they be exactly what everyone out there wants? Well, that’s not something we can adequately answer as of right now. The only thing we know is that there are a multitude of twists and turns coming and within that, you really just have to prepare.

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To get a few more details right now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the full Imperfect Women season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Mary and Eleanor’s quest for justice runs into unexpected complications.

What will these be? Well, there are likely to be even more surprises following the conclusion of episode 6 and at this point, we just think that you have to be prepared for that. It could lead to other people being in jeopardy, and in ways that are rather hard to even describe at this point.

In the end, the most important thing to remember here is honestly not that hard — you will get a measure of closure by the end of the finale. This was billed as a limited series from the start and within that, it does feel reasonably clear to us that we are going to be building towards something. We almost wonder already if a season 2 would bring in a different cast, or if there is something more that you can do using some of these characters. It is hard to say with confidence this far in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into Imperfect Women season 1 episode 7?

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