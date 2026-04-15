Charlotte Fountain-Jardim leaving Doc, Katie as series regular

As it turns out, Felicity Huffman is not the only series regular departing Doc after the finale — though this one comes with a twist.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Charlotte Fountain-Jardim exit the show in a full-time capacity in the role of Katie. However (and unlike Huffman), this does not mean that she will be gone for good. Amy’s daughter Katie is simply off to college, which means that there is a natural point where her story changes and cannot be around that much. Yet, there are still plans for her to appear here and there.

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Speaking to the aforementioned publication about this subject, here is some of what co-showrunner Hank Steinberg had to say:

“Katie’s off to college, and that’s a different chapter for Amy and Michael, which is appropriate and a good shift … Empty nest is a whole other psychological, emotional challenge for people, especially for Amy, who doesn’t remember all that time.”

The EP also noted that there is a chance for a “slight” time jump between seasons, something that could help to facilitate all of these changes even more. Our general sentiment is that there will be a few opportunities to see people evolve but at the same time, the soul of the series will remain intact. We see no real reason for some enormous shift to the narrative we have come to really appreciate over the past couple of years.

Will Amy’s personal life remain important to the series? Absolutely, and we tend to think that the arrival of Blair Underwood show is another reminder of that. Yet, medicine will almost always be at the forefront, and it really has to when you remember that this is mostly a procedural.

Related – When could we see Doc season 3 eventually premiere?

What did you think about the overall events here of the Doc season 2 finale?

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