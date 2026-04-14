Doc season 3 premiere date hopes over at Fox

With tonight being the season 2 finale of Doc over at Fox, what better time is there to start to look more in the direction of season 3? The medical drama is clearly one the network has a lot of stake in when it comes to its long-term future; we just have to wait and see when the cast and crew is coming back.

First and foremost, let’s just note that the Molly Parker series has been renewed already for another batch of episodes, and that is not something you have to worry about. Instead, the big question becomes when everyone will come back … but we also do not think the answer here is altogether complicated.

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What is the reason for that? Well, we tend to think that it has at least a little bit to do with the fact that Doc is a show that has a really large episode order. Because of that, it is really hard to think of it as anything other than a program that will return at some point in the fall. Think either September or October, and we imagine that more news is going to be coming out on that sooner rather than later.

As for what the overall story is going to be here…

We’re sure that the premiere will address whatever cliffhangers are left over following the season 2 finale but looking beyond that, we’re not sure that the writers are going to all that much to change things around. This is a medical show that tends to always have story-of-the-week plots mixed in with larger narratives. Based on what has made these stories successful so far, there is really no reason to think that we are going to be moving into a fundamental shift.

What do you most want to see moving into a Doc season 3 when it arrives on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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