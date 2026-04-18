Boston Blue season 1 episode 15: Did Danny and Baez break up?

We knew heading into Boston Blue season 1 episode 15 that there could be some hard times coming for Danny and Baez. After all, she was emotional in some of the press photos!

Yet, seeing what actually transpired here was somehow even more heart-shattering than we imagined. The future of these two is suddenly even more on the brink than ever before — and it could already be over.

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So what happened? In the closing minutes, Marisa Ramirez’s character indicated that her mom had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and she is the only one who can take her in and care for her. This means that she can’t leave New York, even if she wants to. While Danny offered to move back, she insisted that he shouldn’t. Instead, she wondered out loud if they should simply have this be the last memories that they have of their relationship.

Now, we should note that it is not 100% confirmed that the two are done; however, it is really hard to imagine a scenario here where they are going to be able to make it work long-term in separate cities. The love is still there and that alone may be enough to have things work out … but only time will tell. One reality here from the outside looking in is simply that Ramirez is not a series regular on Boston Blue, meaning that her own future on the show is always up in the air. We’ll forever keep rooting for Maria and Danny, though — how can we not, given all the time that we have invested in seeing the two of them together over the years?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Boston Blue now, including more of what lies ahead

Do you think Danny and Baez are over after Boston Blue season 1 episode 15?

Do you still have hope? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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