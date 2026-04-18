Boston Blue season 1 episode 16 spoilers: Past reflections…

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Boston Blue season 1 episode 16 — want to know more about the story?

Well, let’s just start by noting that “Anatomy of a Bomb” is going to be one of those stories where there is a crisis readily apparent from the start. The question, of course, is how certain characters are going to be able to deal with it. Danny and Lena could end up being keepers of the pace as much as anything. At the same time, this story could end up being a spotlight for Sonequa Martin-Green’s character as she ends up reflecting more on what has transpired in her past.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 16 synopsis below in its entirety:

“Anatomy of a Bomb” – When a crisis erupts at a local hospital over a critical transplant error, Danny and Lena work to calm a volatile situation while the rest of the team uncovers a darker mystery tied to the case. Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter pushes Lena to reflect on her past, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While we are not at the end of the season just yet, we are well-aware of the fact that it is coming quickly. By virtue of that, do not be too surprised if there are a few arcs that start to take form. We know that the Donnie Wahlberg show has been renewed for a season 2 already, so that’s not something you have to worry about at all.

Related – Get more news on Bridget Moynahan’s Boston Blue return

What do you want to see moving into Boston Blue season 1 episode 16 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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