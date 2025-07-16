Severance season 3 premiere date: Apple TV+ boss offers update

We are very much aware at this point that a Severance season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the near future. When will it premiere?

Well, let’s just say that a lot of patience should be required here, though we do think a lot of people are committed to the idea that we won’t be waiting as long as we did between seasons 1 and 2. (It helps that there are no industry-wide strikes wedged into the middle of it.)

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline following all of the Apple TV+ Emmy nominations, here is some of what the streaming service’s development head in Matt Cherniss had to say:

It’s in process … I don’t think we’re prepared to say much more than that, but everyone is working as quickly as they can to bring the show back. It’s obviously got to come back at as high a level as has been now the signature of the series, and so that’s not something that we’re going to sacrifice.

Cherniss also noted that the high budget of the show is not too great a concern at this point, and that is a good thing given all of the various comments about how expensive the second season supposedly was.

What’s the best-case scenario to us?

Well, we are personally crossing our fingers that production is going to happen at some point early next year and if that happens, a spring 2027 premiere could be in the cards. Yet, a lot will be dependent on 1) how long filming lasts and 2) just how intensive the post-production process is. We do think that viewers are going to come back for it no matter what; just look at what we’ve seen so far.

