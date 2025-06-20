Severance season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Severance season 3 at some point between now and the end of the summer?

We do recognize that there are going to be plenty of people out there who want to at least get some more scoop on what lies ahead over the coming months and honestly, there may be opportunities for the actors and producers to share stuff! Remember that a number of cast members are likely to get Emmy nominations, and that means more promotional interviews. We would argue that in general, this show is going to be one of the leading contenders alongside The Pitt and The White Lotus across a number of categories.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Now, let’s get a little bit more into that premiere-date conversation for a moment. As great as it would be to get more official insight on it this summer, that is unlikely. The only thing that we would currently say is that more than likely, we will hear the cast / producers reiterate something that we heard about months ago: There is likely going to be a shorter break between seasons 2 and 3 than what we saw between seasons 1 and 2. Remember that the industry strikes of 2023 were a big factor in that and luckily, those strikes are now over and that is no longer an issue here.

Our feeling realistically is that come summer of next year, we may have a slightly better sense as to when we will be heading back into the walls of Lumon. To say anything more specific now could be creating false expectation. We’re just hoping for a launch in 2027 and if that happens, we’ll be more than a little bit thrilled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance right now, including some other insight on what is to come

When do you think we are actually going to see Severance season 3 arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







