Severance season 3: Ben Stiller on series’ big ideas

As we await the eventual arrival of Severance season 3 on Apple TV+, we are willing to take every single tease that we can get. In general, we are well-aware of the fact that the producers are not going to share too much, and that may be because there are not even filming dates set (at least for the public).

So what can executive producer / director Ben Stiller actually say about the show’s future? Well, think through the lens of what the entire creative team is talking about behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

In a new interview right now with Rolling Stone, here is some of what Stiller had to say about going back to basics in order to figure things out:

“[All of us who are making the show are] going back to that instinct inside. What do we want to see? What interests us? What do we think will be surprising? What do we think will be true to the show? It is a question on a show like this, what is the heart of the show? Is it the relationships? Is it the mystery? Is it what is Lumon up to?”

Of course, we do think that the mystery of Lumon does define the greater world of Severance but at the same time, what stands out the most to us are how characters react to said mystery. Can Mark actually find a sense of peace and finality? Can these people take back what the company has done to them? Understanding the motives of Lumon are important and yet, in the end we really just want to see some element of happiness for the characters we have come to root for over the course of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance right now, including some season 3 premiere date hopes

Is there anything that you are most eager to see moving into Severance season 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







