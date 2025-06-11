Severance season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about a Severance season 3 premiere date at some point soon? What about more news on the Apple TV+ juggernaut itself?

Of course, this is where we should note that we’d love nothing more than to see Adam Scott and the rest of the cast back here soon … but we also need to be realistic. This is a series that took an incredibly long time between season 1 and season 2 and realistically, we could be on the precipice of seeing something similar play out here again.

What we’ve heard the producers say over the past few months is that ideally, we are going to be seeing a smaller break between seasons this time around, which makes sense given that there are no industry strikes slowing it down and the renewal has already been announced. Even with that being said, though, we have a hard time imagining the show back until we get around to the start of 2027 — and that’s the best-case scenario.

With all of this in mind, let’s just go ahead and say that we aren’t going to get any more tangible scoop on this show for some time. Even when Severance does eventually start filming, we tend to think that everyone involved is going to keep quiet. This is a show that is mysterious and important for a reason! The many secrets of Lumon are likely to be locked away for some time; we really just hope that no matter when filming happens, we are going to have a chance to learn about some new actors who are coming on board the show.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 3?

When do you think we will actually get the show back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

