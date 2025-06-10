Severance season 3: Will John Turturro be back?

We recognize that the final episodes of Severance season 2 answered some questions; yet, also raised a number of new questions. Take, for example, whether or not we are ever going to see Irving again on the Apple TV+ show moving forward.

Is there a case to bring him back? It is complicated. It is easy to suggest that there is no real reason for him to return to Lumon — after all, he tried to drown Helena Eagan! Also, Burt sent him away on that train — you can argue that he actually sent him off to his death. Or, Christopher Walken’s character risked his own future to try and ensure that he would be okay.

For the time being, though, it seems as John Turturro himself is unaware of whether he will be back on the show or not. Just look at what he had to say recently to TV Insider:

“There’s a lot of stuff from the background of where he came from, why he went to Lumon, and for what reason … That’s up to Dan Erickson‘s brain.”

Personally, we do think that one way or another, Turturro is going to return as this character. One of our theories for a while has been that he is either a detective or some sort of undercover agent. If that is actually the case, you could end up seeing him being the sort of metaphorical dog with a bone who comes back into the fray no matter what. That is the sort of thing that he would be invested in doing, even if it did mean putting himself in enormous danger along the way.

One way or another, let’s just hope we hear at least something more regarding the future of Irving before the third season premieres.

What do you most want to see from Irving moving into Severance season 3?

