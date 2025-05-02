Severance season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about Severance season 3 between now and the end of May? It goes without saying, but of course there is a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost, let’s just start off here with a simple reminder here that the Adam Scott series is going to be coming back for more, and that is not something that you have to worry about at all. Instead, you can throw instead your energy into 1) what lies ahead and 2) when you are actually going to see it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Now, what we can say is pretty simple: The odds of us getting premiere date news in May or the rest of the year are close to zero. There was a wait of three years between seasons 1 and 2, and the second season just wrapped up several weeks ago. There is no real reason to hurry anything along, especially when production has yet to even begin.

Is there at least a chance we hear more about when filming starts this month? Absolutely, and especially once we see some actors start to kick off an Emmy campaign. Ben Stiller and showrunner Dan Erickson have both noted already that their plan is to have a smaller break between seasons this time around, and our general expectation is that it will premiere at some point in 2027. If it comes out before then, we will be pleasantly surprised. Severance is clearly not one of those shows that anyone involved is eager to rush, especially when a lot of people involved also have other projects.

Will season 3 be the final one?

Nothing has been confirmed and for us personally, we really just want there to be one more season. Is that too much to ask for?

Related – Be sure to see more discussion now about the future of Severance

Is there anything that you are the most excited to see moving into Severance season 3?

Do you actually think that we are going to see it before 2027? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







