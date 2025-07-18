Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 promo: Meet Leon Prater

Just in case you needed any confirmation at all that Leon Prater would be around for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4, let’s just say that we’ve got it and then some thanks to an official Showtime promo for what is ahead.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’re talking about here in the form of a glorious thirty-second preview, one that does give us official confirmation that Peter Dinklage is poised to make his debut here as the aforementioned character. He is a billionaire but at the same time, also not someone who actively takes part in killings himself … at least not yet. It seems like he is really just a rich fanboy of the macabre, and that is what could make him so eager to have a lot of killers in his orbit.

What makes the preview so interesting to us right now is the rather-simple fact that Dexter is not entering this gathering of killers — one that includes people played by Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian — as someone other than himself. He is going to try and pass himself off as the Dark Passenger, but that then leads to the question of whether or not that will work. Even if it does, you then have another question as to how long. It does feel like eventually, everyone is going to figure out that something is not quite right. Charley could be one of the first given their background.

Then again, Dexter could still have a way to be around all of these other killers as the Bay Harbor Butcher … but it does remain to be seen if he is altogether eager to lift the veil on that or not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

