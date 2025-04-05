Severance season 3: EP on further premiere date wait

We do not think it comes as a surprise at this point, that the wait for Severance season 3 is going to be pretty darn long. Yet, at the same time, we are not anticipating a situation where we are going to be stuck waiting until 2028 to see it back.

If you look across the board, one of the biggest critiques of season 2 was that it took three years for it to arrive. However, at the same time, there were some mitigating factors that went into that wait, including a massive industry strike that took up a good portion of 2023.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

In a new piece via Entertainment Weekly, show creator Dan Erickson followed up recent comments from Ben Stiller and others about the wait for season 3:

“I would love to finish the show before I’m 70 … I would hope that season 3 comes sooner. Certainly a big part of it was the fact that we had the strikes which shut us down for five or six months for production. And there was a difference between that and being shut down for Covid in season 1, because when we were shut down for Covid, I was still writing that whole time, and this time literally it was pencils down. I was making an effort to not even really look at or think about the scripts during that time.

“It is always been a show that we’re always very careful with it and very meticulous about how exactly we’re telling the story. That was the case on season 1 as well — actually, I think season 1 took about the same amount of time as season 2, but the difference is people weren’t waiting for it at that time. Nobody knew what it was. But having said that, having done it twice now, there is more of a sense of understanding procedurally what works and how to streamline it, so our goal is never to draw out people’s pain for three years. And I hope that we don’t have to do that again.”

Based on where we know things stand behind the scenes now, our general feeling is that Severance could return for season 3 in the first half of 2027. It would be wonderful to see the show before then, but we have accepted that we’re in this era where we’ve grown to accept waits of two years between seasons of big-budget shows.

Related – See some more discussion about Severance season 3, including what we could be seeing from here

What are you most excited to see moving into Severance season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







