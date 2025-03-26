Severance season 3: How many episodes can you expect?

We are thrilled at this point to know already that a Severance season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ … but of course, we still have questions.

Where do we start here? Well, this is where we note that the latest batch of episodes is so far down the road that nobody involved is saying all that much. That includes the ongoing mystery of just how many more episodes we are going to get moving forward.

We will be the first to admit here that in an era where shows have fewer and fewer episodes, it was nice to see that the Adam Scott series had ten episodes for season 2 … but there is no guarantee that this trend is going to continue. It is of course our hope that a season 3 will have ten again but realistically, it feels fair to estimate that it will have anywhere between eight and ten in the end. Our general sentiment is that nobody involved, whether it be creator Dan Erickson or frequent director Ben Stiller, is going to make sure that the story takes however long it takes. You also want to craft it so that each episode has a natural ending at the same exact time.

One other thing that will be under consideration when it comes to the episode count is also rather simple: Whether or not season 3 is going to be the end. Nothing is confirmed there as of yet, but we are cautiously optimistic that a season 4 is coming. Given just how overwhelming a hit this show, we see no real reason to conclude things right away. Also, isn’t there still a lot of story left … and also so many more mysteries that need to be resolved?

