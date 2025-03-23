Severance season 3 premiere date: Is early 2027 possible?

If you have not seen some of the quotes already, it appears as though Severance season 3 is currently in the pipeline. We know that there was a lot of criticism over the three-year wait before season 2, but there were also some key reasons for that, with the industry strikes of 2023 front and center.

Ultimately, it does seem as though there will be less of a wait to see the third season air … but just how long are we talking about here? There is a lot to discuss here.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and state the following: The writers’ room is already open for the new season. There is work being done to ensure that the story is solidified before production starts and in the end, let’s just hope that there are not any interruptions this time around. (Even back in season 1, there were a ton of challenges that came with filming through the pandemic.)

We would love to say that Severance could be coming back in 2026, but we are still cognizant of the fact that this is a series that takes a long time to film thanks to its intricate cinematography. It is one of the more expensive shows that is out there and in the end, money often does equal time. You have to be patient if you want to see the series go from point A to point B. Early 2027 feels the most realistic in that it gives the producers plenty of time, while also fulfilling the promise that you are not going to be waiting three years to see Mark, Helly, and some other caracters back.

