Severance season 3: A further look at Gemma’s future

As we look at this point towards a Severance season 3 on Apple TV+, it makes plenty of sense to have questions about Gemma. Why wouldn’t you? We saw her finally freed by Outie Mark close to the end of the season 2 finale. However, at the same time, Innie Mark chose to leave her after bringing her to the stairwell.

At the very least, we are hoping that the character found her way to get out of that building and as a result of that, could be in a place where she works to free Mark — someone who may not ever leave that building again after what he did with Drummond.

So does Dichen Lachman know what lies ahead for her character? Hardly. Speaking to Variety, here is just some of what the actress had to say about the future:

There are so many different ways it could go when you break it all down. I try not to fantasize about having too many expectations. Dan [Erickson] is so brilliant, and he’s so deliberate about everything that he does, and they’re so precise on this show that I’m just excited to see where they’re going to go with it. I certainly can’t wait to see him; I’m gonna pick his brain. But remember, she has 25 or 24 different innies, and remember, there’s a lot of stuff going on at Lumon that, like, do they have the same control of her mind that they do of the others with the Overtime Contingency? I mean, we don’t know. So I’m keeping my fingers crossed, and excited to see what he comes up with.

All of this is of course worth noting given that Gemma will need to get the chip out before she can really figure out a whole lot mess. Regardless of whether or not Lumon wants to use her moving forward, we hardly think they want someone out there in the world who knows all the secrets.

