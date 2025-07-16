America’s Got Talent: Anna Wilson sings ‘Make You Feel My Love’

We know that America’s Got Talent likes to deliver some surprises — now, let’s go ahead and introduce Anna Wilson!

To say her audition on the show was unusual is putting it lightly. This 21-year old singer was nominated to audition by her mom and seemingly had no idea that she was going to be performing. She came up on stage, was understandably nervous, and was then granted at least a few minutes to try and figure out at least some of what she was going to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother updates now!

So what did Anna eventually decide to perform? The classic “Make You Feel My Love,” one that we’ve seen a lot of people sing over the years. It is one that ultimately requires you to have an emotional connection and hit some big notes closer to the end.

Of course, Anna was nervous early on here, which isn’t that much of a shock when you consider the fact that she found out last-second about this.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on America’s Got Talent now, including tonight’s Golden Buzzer

What did you think about Anna Wilson’s audition on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







