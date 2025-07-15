America’s Got Talent: Jessica Sanchez gets Golden Buzzer!

We had a feeling entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode that we were going to see a killer Jessica Sanchez performance. Now, we’ve got proof!

If you head over to the official YouTube for the NBC talent competition, you can see a sneak preview that shows further that she is one of the best pure singers to come on reality TV in the past twenty years. She first appeared here back at the start of the series as a child. Now, she was pregnant at the time of this audition, and it comes after a career that included a second-place finish on American Idol.

Sanchez’s performance here is a cover of “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone, ironically someone else who has a connection to American Idol. Her vocals are still next-level and she seems happy and comfortable in herself, perhaps more than she ever has. She did note before her audition that there was a time when she started to fall out of love with music, but it appears as though that time is now at an end.

In the end, it is pretty surprising that AGT released a sneak peek with a Golden Buzzer, but we’re also not that mad about it either. Sofia giving Jessica that vote of confidence helps to ensure that we have someone to get really excited about entering the next phase of the competition — and we’re more than confident that she will nail it there given that she has a history of performing well in live environments. Her longtime history with singing shows and her fan base will help her. However, at the end of the day, what matters the most is the support she gets from the voting public.

