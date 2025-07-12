America’s Got Talent video: Crash Adams performs ‘Optimist’

Next week on NBC there will be another America’s Got Talent episode coming on the air — why not learn more about Crash Adams now?

First and foremost, it is definitely worth noting that these two 100% do have a following coming into the show. However, a good chunk of it is north of the border in Canada. They have grown increasingly popular over the past couple of years thanks to social media, and they already have millions of followers online.

Do we have a problem with them being on America’s Got Talent at this point? Hardly, and mostly due to the fact that at the end of the day, the show is up to a vote. We tend to think that even if they were undiscovered coming into their audition, they would be just as successful by virtue of their talent alone.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the pop duo (fittingly nicknamed Crash and Adams) perform the super-catchy song “Optimist.” They have a fantastic style that brings to mind a lot of pop-rock acts from the past few years, and there is something about their energy and stage presence that will make them immediately likely. They don’t seem to take themselves overly serious and recognize that a big part of their brand is fun.

We do not have to even tell you that the judges love what they are bringing to the table and through this, they feel close to a lock to make it to the live shows. There are other great vocalists and bands this season, so let’s just hope that they bring another great performance to the table then.

