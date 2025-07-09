America’s Got Talent: Gina Bellina & Liliana deliver big surprise

We know that America’s Got Talent is one of those reality shows that does love its fair share of surprises. Then, there was Gina Bellina & Liliana.

At the start of the audition, it appeared as though the focus here was going to be on Gina Bellina, a woman who was signed up to perform by her granddaughter. She started to sing and, to be honest, it wasn’t great. Then, Simon Cowell suggested that Liliana sang instead — it all felt so random. How did he even know that she was going to be any good?

Well, the thing here is that Liliana wasn’t just good — she was great. Her voice has some Norah Jones qualities to it, and also sounds like she is straight out of the 1970’s. The quality of her vocals were so good that it put the judges into a strange spot, one where they had to basically tell the grandmother to not sing in order to support the granddaughter. Yet, they still did that and Liliana moved forward to the next round. (Mel B voted no, but still.)

Honestly, Liliana does still feel like one of those vocalists who has the potential to get a lot better with more time and preparation on her side. The randomness in this audition was a little bit of a distraction and now, we hope that she can take on a song that has a lot of folk / soul. Sure, the grandmother can still be a part of her overall package, but we envision it more as her cheering from the side of the stage or in the audience. Anything more than that could cause a little bit of the focus to shift in some unnecessary way.

What did you think about Liliana and her surprise performance on America’s Got Talent?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

