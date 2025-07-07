America’s Got Talent video: Bay Melnick Virgolino plays the guitar

Tomorrow night on America’s Got Talent, you are going to see more auditions — including one from Bay Melnick Virgolino. He is a young guitar prodigy, and he also is taking a couple of risks with his first performance on the stage.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube right now, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming audition, one where we get a chance to learn a number of things. First and foremost, this is a kid who is only ten years old, but he has played guitar for a number of years after being inspired by Slash. He’s also got a good personality and sense of humor — while he claims that he’s nervous, you do not see it anywhere near on the level of some contestants.

As for Bay’s performance, it is nothing short of outstanding — his take on “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz shows off his stage presence and his abilities, especially when it comes to his guitar solo. It is a little hard to hear his vocals at times, but we’d say for now that they do at least got the job done. He feels like someone who has eight or nine years of experience when in reality, he does not.

For now, we’d be honestly surprised if he is not a part of the live shows for quite some time. Voters in America, after all, do tend to love kid acts, especially ones that have a vocal component. We do think that this helps to make him stand out versus some performers who come on stage to simply play the instrument. That can work, but it is admittedly a little bit more of a challenge.

Do you think that Bay Melnick Virgolino is a real America's Got Talent?

