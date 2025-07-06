America’s Got Talent preview: Who is Anna Saranina? Familiar face

After a week off the air you are going to see America’s Got Talent arrive on NBC this Tuesday. With that, you are going to see a surprising face in Anna Saranina.

Who is she? Well, she has a crossbow act, but she is also a familiar face for longtime viewers of the franchise thanks to her previous role in Deadly Games. Remember them? They were once a knife-throwing act who were a part of multiple versions of the franchise; however, the original duo went their separate ways years ago and now, Anna is back with an act of her own.

As of this writing, NBC and AGT have yet to release any specific sneak previews, but it definitely does seem as though you are going to see a good bit of danger throughout — and isn’t that a big part of what you want on this show? It has long been the top thing that has allowed this series to stand apart from every single one out there.

Now, we just have to wait and see whether or not Anna goes through, but we are optimistic. After all, think for a moment about danger acts in the audition stage — we don’t see that many that are rejections. Since they usually get a good bit of screen time by producers, the intention is doing it with the expectation that they are going to be moving on. We’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being the case here.

Will there be a Golden Buzzer in the next episode?

For now, we are cautiously optimistic. Yet, at the same time it really feels far too early to sit here and say so with some measure of extreme confidence.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Anna Saranina on America’s Got Talent?

