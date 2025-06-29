America’s Got Talent 20: Is Tom Sandoval looking ahead?

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras performed on this past episode of America’s Got Talent season 20 — and will they have a long future on the show?

Well, there is no real denying that the one-time Vanderpump Rules star is controversial; yet, if you take his history of the table, you can easily argue that his band’s audition on Tuesday was a lot of fun. He is hardly the best singer in the history of the show, but he carried the vocals of “Take On Me” just fine and brought a ton of energy to the stage. So much of being in a band is about the showmanship, and everyone ended up bringing that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Sandoval’s band ended up getting four yes votes and in theory, they could be a part of the America’s Got Talent live shows later this summer. Provided that happens, the reality star is already preparing. Here is what he had to say to The Wrap on the subject:

“We’re really excited and pumped to move on to the next stage of the competition. We’re already working on new stuff and sort of narrowing it down, because we do so many different genres of music, so many different eras — we’re not really limited to any sort of genre. So we’re just trying to figure out, like, what would be a nice different side of our band, a different route to go. We’re ready, we’re excited for those quarter finals … I’m just really surprised and so grateful and so appreciative of how the response has been. It means the world to me, and I just want to say thank you to all the people that have been so positive and so loving and so supportive. I really, really appreciate it. It means the world to me. It really does.”

Because this is a cover band, it really does give them a lot of material to work with. Our suggestion is to just keep leaning into the fun — that’s also a way for them to be more successful after the show.

Related – Get more headlines now regarding America’s Got Talent, including some other notable acts

How far do you think that Sandoval’s band will get on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







