America’s Got Talent: Chuck Adams, Bill Taylor deliver great vocals

Tonight on America’s Got Talent season 20, we had a chance to see two great singers in Chuck Adams and Bill Taylor. Why not learn more about them now?

Both of these guys are fine examples of people who really represent something special that you really only find on a show like this, even in a sea of singing competitions. They have backstories that are memorable, soulful voices, and really have a chance to build up a great following here after the fact.

Given that Bill was the first of the two men to perform tonight, it feels fair to start with him. We do tend to think that his rendition of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was incredibly unique and moving, and he 100% feels like the perfect bluegrass artist for this time. His voice resonates, and with him being a truck driver in his day-to-day life, it does also feel like he’s the sort of person the voting public would easily get behind.

As for Chuck, he is the classic case of a great singer left behind, to a certain extent, by the music industry. He had a record deal at one point that did not work out and yet, he’s still fighting to make the dream happen. (He also looks so much younger than 40!) It is true that we have heard covers of “Iris” on several occasions and across a number of singing shows. Yet, his voice was so smooth throughout all of it and he hit the required notes. Both of these guys proved that they are the real deal, and that may be enough that they could each be on the show for a rather long time moving forward.

