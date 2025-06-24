America’s Got Talent season 20 episode 6 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get an America’s Got Talent season 20 episode 6 return date?

There are a few things to get into here, but first and foremost, it is worth getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment next week. (Or, at least a new one.) What is the reason for that? Well, it is close to the July 4 holiday, and we have certainly seen the network in the past opt against doing anything to jeopardize viewership for their programs. The plan is for America’s Got Talent to return with new episodes starting on Just 8.

What can you expect when the series returns? Let’s just say, at least for now, not to expect anything that is too fundamentally different from what we’ve seen so far this season. There are more auditions coming!

Now, we will go ahead and say here that personally, we wish that there were fewer audition episodes, just as we wish there were fewer Golden Buzzers since it is starting to become a bit too common. We still miss the Judge Cuts! However, cutting that round and doing just auditions / live shows is almost certainly a more cost-effective option, as you can film almost the entirety of the first part of the show in a pretty short span of time. We really just want to see a lot of the contestants have as good an opportunity to succeed as possible. Who knows? Maybe that could still happen, but consider this one of those instances where we will have to wait and see if that is the case.

What do you most want to see moving into America’s Got Talent season 20 episode 6 when it airs?

