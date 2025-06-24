America’s Got Talent video: King Moore delivers ‘Pen Game’ rap

Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see another episode of America’s Got Talent — why not prepare by seeing King Moore?

Now, we should note that King is not the first kid we’ve seen come on board the show with an original rap. Yet, at the same time that doesn’t diminish how talented he is! He is only nine years old, and he wrote the song he performed here in “Pen Game” when he was only six. Somehow, though, he’s got the charisma of someone who has been doing this for over a decade. He also seems happy to be there, and we always look for that with kid acts in particular.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full America’s Got Talent performance alongside some reactions from some of the judges. We do think things are looking up for him this season and with that, let’s throw out a hypothetical. How long could a kid like him stick around? We do tend to think that a part of it will be tied to what other songs he has prepared. Sometimes with young artists with an original track, there’s always that fear of being a one-hit wonder. You also have to wonder whether he’d be even better in a few years when more of the talent is there.

With that being said, we do not blame anyone for wanting to come on the show when they feel that they’re ready — especially since you never know how long a series is going to be on the air. We don’t think that AGT is going anywhere, but you still want to strike when the iron is hot.

