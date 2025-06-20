America’s Got Talent video: See Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras

Next week on America’s Got Talent, you are going to see Tom Sandoval And The Most Extras hit the stage to audition. Now, are they actually good?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that this, easily, will be one of the most controversial auditions of the entire season. Tom is known mostly for one thing, and it is not music; instead, it is that scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules and caused his entire life to end up in the tabloids. Ironically, his ex Ariana Madix is still with parent company NBCUniversal as the host of Love Island. Meanwhile, he is now performing with his cover band on the AGT stage.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full performance from Sandoval and his band that actually does have a few things going for it. We don’t get the sense that anyone here is trying to do much to differentiate their version of “Take on Me” by A-Ha, and that’s okay: This is a good song as it is! Tom’s a solid singer who does hit the necessary high notes, and he does his best to bring the energy despite the fact that not everyone in the crowd is on his side.

With all of that being said, we are still not 100% certain that he is going to make it to the live shows. Does this competition even need him? He’s easily the most famous out of any contestants this season in terms of notoriety in America. He is also a part of the cast for House of Villains season 3 and while that show falls under the same corporate umbrella, is it going to work out scheduling-wise for him to do both? That is one of those things we’re left to wonder.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent, including more auditions

What do you think about Tom Sandoval And The Most Extras being on America’s Got Talent?

Also, how long do you think that the group is going to last in this competition? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







